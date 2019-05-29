Onelga Inaugurates Schools Sports Committee

The Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Education Authority has inaugurated a-17 member Sports Committee to oversee the conduct of schools sports competitions in the local government area.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony which took place at the council pavilion, Omoku, the Supervising Director of the Education Authority in ONELGA Mr. Edwin C. Nwihu, charged the appointees to ensure that they reach out to all Primary and Junior Secondary Schools under the scheme of the Universal Basic Education Board in the Local Government.

According to Mr. Nwihu, essence of the committee was to make for early preparations by planning ahead towards any state or national competitions.

He further stated that it would be the responsibility of the committee to groom the athletes, make selections and conduct heat competitions at the local government level and organise technical training for the contingent that would represent the local government in any external events.

In his post inaugural speech, the Committee Chairman, Chief Andrew C. Enemuwa, promised that the Committee would leave up to expectation and appealed to every school head in the zone to support the committee to enable them achieve the set objectives.

Officers of the committee include Messiah James – Vice Chairman, Mr. Adiela Okwudili – Secretary, Archi Chukwuemeka – Publicity Secretary, Jerry Uchechukwu – Assistant Secretary, Ichoku Ada – Treasurer, Achokoro Benin – Director of Sports, while MessrsEze O. Eke, Egbueru Sunday, Nathan C. Eluozo, Aguzie Dankwa, Sampson Monday, Nzeigwe Rammy are members.

Also on the Committee’s membership are: Okoro Messiah, Young Mercy, Ogbowu Josephine and Dibia Joyce. Speaking with the Tide Correspondent shortly after the inauguration, the Chairman hinted that the Committee would focus on track events, field events and some other social competitions such as; Beauty Contest and Cultural Dance. Present at the inauguration ceremony were: Sports/Games Teachers of the respective Schools, Primary School Head Teachers and Principals of Junior Secondary Schools of the Local Government Area.

Ikechukwu Ojobah, Omoku