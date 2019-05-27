Vigilantes Rescue RCCG Pastor …As Police Save His Kidnappers From Lynching

A three-man kidnap gang who attempted to abduct a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, were, yesterday, apprehended by vigilantes and youths of Benin Technical College community in Benin, Edo State.

The pastor, simply identified as Pastor Ayo, is in charge of Ologbosere Parish, in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects, who specialise in robbing residents and unsuspecting worshippers in the community on a daily basis, were apprehended as early as 8 am, with support from worshippers who were already in the church.

A resident of the area who did not want to be named in print, said the BTC community had been under the siege of hoodlums who terrorised worshippers who attend the several churches in the area.

He related that the hoodlums who had earlier snatched a Toyota Camry car from its owner, abandoned it behind Church of God Mission International.

They later proceeded to the RCCG, where they dispossessed worshippers of their money, phones, other valuables and abducted the pastor, and whisked him away in his Nissan Xtera SUV with Lagos registration Number, EKY 353 CA.

Luck however ran out of the three-man gang when the youths, the vigilantes and some of the worshippers gave them a hot chase, resulting in the rescue of the RCCG pastor and the arrest of his abductors.