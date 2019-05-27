‘No Reduction Of N13.5m Monthly Pay For NASS Members’

Senate Presidency aspirant, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has stated that there will not be any reduction in the N13.5 million monthly salary for each of the 109 Senators in the country if he becomes the next Senate President.

Lawan, who defended the amount being paid to each senator in the country, said the major component of the amount was for oversight assignment allowances.

The lawmaker also reflected last Friday’s Supreme Court judgment which sacked three APC senators-elect from Zamfara State, describing it as a setback.

That notwithstanding, Lawan noted that the APC was still in the lead in the Senate with 62 members, having lost three to the PDP, which now boasts of 44 members in the upper chamber of the NASS.

According to him, there is nothing like jumbo pay for senators since each of them goes home with about N1 million a month and allowances for oversight functions, some of them outside the country.

The Yobe representative is currently the longest-serving lawmaker from the North in the Senate so far.