How Lagos Resident Killed Wife, Son, Committed Suicide -Police

The Lagos State Police Command says a 42-year-old man, Enifeh Omomo, allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and their six-year-old son at their Ikorodu residence in Lagos.
DSP Bala Elkana, Lagos Police spokesman, said in a statement that the Ikorodu Divisional Police Station had received a distress call on May 24 at 8 a.m about the incident.
“On May 24, at 8.00a.m., Ikorodu Police Station received a distress call that one EnifehAkupaOmomo, 42, of No. 12, Eruga St., Aga-Ikorodu, allegedly killed his wife, Mrs Faith Omomo, 38 and his six-years-old son, Glorious Omomo, and thereafter committed suicide in his one room apartment.
“When homicide detectives visited the scene, the corpse of the suspect was found hanging on a rope, tied to the ceiling fan, while corpses of his wife and son were found on the floor.
“Bodies of the deceased persons were evacuated to General Hospital for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
