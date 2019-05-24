Nollywood, Hollywood Stars Feature In Shadow Parties

Nollywood stars, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Yemi Blaq and two Hollywood stars, Magdalena Korpus and Poland born, Paris-based stage actress as well as producer, Lucien Morgan who is known for producing ‘An Amenian Wolf in London (1981), Theft Unexpected (2013) and Return of the Don (2016) have joined in the much anticipated block buster movie, Shadow Parties.

Omotola is playing the lead role along side actor Yemi Blag and energetic actress, Sola Sobowale. The movie is about a communal clash in which Aremu (Ken Erics) from Aje, a town that neighbours Iludun where his wife Arike (Toyin Aimakhu) was born, well known for fratricidal wars which had claimed the lives of Arike’s parents.

The towns were one more time thrown into war after the kinsmen of Aremu decided to burn his wife and child claiming she was an enemy which then triggered a reprisal attack from the IIuduns led by Lowo (Yemi Blag) Arike’s brother.

Shadow parties is produced and directed by seasoned film maker, Yemi Amodu. The movie had already gone through the post production stage and is sponsored by Media Concept Studio. Speaking on the coming film, Mr Amodu said movie lovers should watch out for a very good movie with a twisting plot and an enriched production.

Other casts in the movic said to have gulped over N100 million are Segun Arinze, Prince Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, said Balogun, Sola Kosoko, Rotimi Salami and others.

The movie which was shot across major south west cities of Lagos, Ibadan, Erin Ijeoha, Akure and Ekiti would hit the cinemas after a round of exhibitions at major international film festivals across the world.