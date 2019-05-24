No Governor Can Tackle Insecurity -Ishaku

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, has said he was helpless with the insecurity in the state, saying only state police could adequately address the resurgence of insecurity in the country.

The Governor stated this in Jalingo during a chat with journalists shortly after he inaugurated the distribution of fertilizers, seedlings and agro-chemicals for Taraba farmers for the 2019 farming season.

Ishaku, who called on the residents to pray to God for peace in the state, said: “If any Governor tells you that he will do anything about insecurity, such a Governor is lying. As governors we don’t have control over the police or the army and virtually there is nothing we can do about security.

“We have been calling for the establishment of state police, but nobody seems to consider our position, but state police remains the only viable option to contain insecurity across the country now.

“The constitution does not place the security architecture of the country in the hands of Governors. I am praying myself for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state.”

Ishaku said he would use the next four years to consolidate on his achievements in the first term and boost the economy of the state through agriculture.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have been shocked on Wednesday over the news of fresh killing of 34 persons in his Katsina home state by bandits.

Upon receiving the report on the attacks, he directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, to “constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state and bring feedback.”

A Presidency statement last Wednesday in Abuja said Buhari assured the people of his state that the Federal Government would restore peace in the affected communities.

Residents protesting the killings had taken the remains of about 20 of the victims to the Government House in Katsina last Tuesday and the Palace of the Emir of Katsina.