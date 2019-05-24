Customs Boss Decorates Newly Promoted Officers

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), yesterday, decorated the newly promoted officers of the service.

According to newsmen, Ali also urged them to see their new positions as a call to greater service to the nation.

Ali, in a statement by the NCS Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, said this while decorating seven newly promoted officers with different ranks.

He said, “Moving the country to the next level requires selfless service especially from an organisation like NCS, whose functions are crucial to economic and security well-being of the nation,” the CGC was quoted as saying’’.

The new officers who were decorated are Sanusi Umar, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG), while the remaining officers were elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG).

Others who received the rank of ACG include Musa Jibrin, Emmanuel Udo-aka, AbdullahiBabani, ModupeAremu, Chris Odibu and Bashir Abubakar.