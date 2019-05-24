CCD Seeks Implementation Of Disability Act

Centre for Citizens with Disabilities(CCD), has called for the urgent implementation of the law on discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, signed the bill early in the year, after a protracted campaign by the umbrella body of persons with disabilities in Nigeria, but the implementation has been slow.

Executive Director, CCD, David Anyaele, said in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, that the Act was a fulfillment of Nigeria’s obligation to international community and the United Nations Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Anyaele insisted that there was urgent need for the implementation of the Act, to ensure that full integration of the persons with disabilities into the society is achieved.

He said: “The first step expected from the government is the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities as provided in part 7, section 31 of the National Disability Act.”

He, therefore, called on the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, to take urgent steps to ensure the full implementation of part 1, section 2 of the Act which provides that the Ministry shall make provisions for promotion of awareness as regards the rights, respect and dignity of persons with disabilities; capabilities, achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to the society.