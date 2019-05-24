Birthday Bash: Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo Goes Nude

Nollywood actress and mother of one Uche Ogbodo may have outdone herself this well, time around by going full blast nude to celebrate her birthday in social media. Since the pictures hit the cyber space, there had been pandemonium of comments, criticisms and views.

Dramatic as the pictures may seem, the actress intention is not to sexually harass anyone, but to tell the story of her life as nakedly as possible without hiding any part of it, driving it home artistically as nature may permit.

In her post she laid bare her struggles, her fears, her yearnings and the life fate had willed her way without asking for it. It tells a bit of how she could not keep a marriage down for more than a year and how life had rocked her boat and how she had fought back. It is a naked story told practically like a nollywood script.

The controversial actress who went completely nude in her new birthday photos as she marked her birthday on 17th May 2019: posted in her instegram page describes how much life chose her and the various experiences in life she didn’t choose to have.

Below is the story she shared alongside the photos.

“I didn’t choose this life, this life chose me, I didn’t choose to be born without a silver spoon, the option wasn’t given to me, I never chose to be born in poverty to grow up in the ghetto, to drop out of school, I just found myself there.

“I did not choose to be a star, although I know I was special, my parents know it too, until Nollywood choose me, I always dreamt and prayed for love, for a real man, a husband for a happy family, but single motherhood choose me. They all chose me without my permission.

The only choice I have is in choosing who want me to be a goddess, so before you criticise me, pray for me, I need my strength and divine strength. Because this women right here has seen the good, the bad and the urgly, but I survived. A goddess is not afraid to fail.

“For no matter how many times life knocks me down, I will get right up for I have what it takes, fierce, simple, crazy, smart, strong, hehehe to rewrite my story, Happy birthday to me”.