Rivers United ’ll Be NPFL Champions, Soon -Eunisell

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Eunisell, sponsors of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Chika Ikenga, says he has no doubt that United would be champions of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), in the near future.

He stated that the company has witnessed Rivers United FC build on its core strength of sportsmanship, talent and determination, saying that they would continue to stand by the club.

Ikenga, who was represented by the Chief Financial officer of the company, Charles Etuk, said this in his welcome address, last Friday, at the dinner party organised by Eunisell, sponsors of Rivers United, at Le Meridian Hotel, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, with the support of Eunisell club, Rivers United will become stronger and enjoy the support from fans in packed to capacity stadium each week.

“I want to say here that for Nigeria to make its mark more felt, we must invest in our League, our clubs and players. In so doing we are providing an incentive for the youth to enter this game of significant reward, excitement and unlimited opportunities, “ Ikenga said.

The GMD further said that the company is delighted with the wave of young talents that are injecting the energy required to move Rivers United to the next level.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of the Club, Okey Kpalukwu , said that his club is poised to finish tops on the League table.

According to him, in the history of the League no partnership has existed as long as Eunisell and United.

He commended Eunisell for its consistence sponsorship of the club and promised not to bring them down.

“We are grateful to Eunisell, for making Rivers United a brand and popular. It surprised me when I saw that jersey in rural areas, that is to say that the club is known at the grassroots level”, Kpalukwu said.

Tonye Orabere