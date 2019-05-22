Banigo Applauds Wike On Healthcare Delivery

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has applauded the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike in the area of healthcare delivery in the state.

Banigo stated this during an advocacy visit to her by the UNICEF Team at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to the deputy governor, “when it comes to issues that concerns the health of women and children, our nutritional goals and generally how this plays out in improving the GDP of Rivers State, Governor Wike’s leadership, commitment and dedication is unparalleled”.

Banigo further stressed that the governor’s dogged leadership has led to tremendous improvements in nutrition, water, sanitation and immunisation between 2016 and 2018 in the face of recession because he believes that Rivers people should have the best.

The deputy governor also commended the wife of the Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom Wike, for the lead role she has taken as a Nutrition Champion for UNICEF in Rivers State, and expressed gratitude to the First Lady for nominating her to UNICEF as one of the nutrition champions in addition to being a breastfeeding champion.

She expressed delight to serve Rivers people in that capacity.

In his remarks, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Rivers State, Mr Wilbroad Mgambi congratulated the governor and his deputy, for their re-election, noting that the efforts of the state government, including its partnership with UNICEF, impacted positively on the lives of the citizenry.

According to him, Rivers State stood out as the best in the country with a rate of 94% in the number of households accessing basic water supply.

He disclosed that there has also been a tremendous improvement in immunisation coverage, rising from 44.8% in 2019 to 82.6% in 2018, stressing that with increased state investments in the social sectors similar results would be achieved with the potential to yield the greatest outcome for children and the good people of Rivers State.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali informed the deputy governor that the advocacy visit was aimed at achieving commitments in terms of getting an executive approval of state policy on food and nutrition as well as state Strategic Plan of Action.