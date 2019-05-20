Police Arrest School Gardener Over Alleged Murder Of SS3 Student

The Lagos State police command says a gardner in a secondary school has been arrested over an alleged murder of a Senior Secondary school student. The Command’s spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday.

According to Elkana, on May 16, at about 2.40pm, Iponri Police Station received a complaint from Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School Iponri.

The complaint said that on May 15, at about 4.40pm, a gardener with the said school engaged a 16-year-old SSS 3 student in a fight along Oke-Olu Road Iponri.

He said that in the process, the student fell down and became unconscious and was rushed to Smith Medical Hospital where he later died.

“Eye witness accounts show that the deceased person was returning home with his friends after writing WAEC and the suspect blocked him on the way and pulled him down, on the accusation that the deceased student had insulted him before.

“Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, have visited the crime scene, corpse of the deceased is deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

According to him, the suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court for murder.