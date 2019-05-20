OAU Speaks On Sudden Death Of Student

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has announced the death of a part 3 student in the department of Microbiology, Mr Akorede Kayode Omotola, who reportedly slumped and died on Friday while playing football.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, Omotola was immediately rushed to the University Health Centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

“The Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Osun State, regrets to announce that one of our students, a part 3 student in the Department of Microbiology, Omotola, Akorede Kayode, died suddenly on Friday, 17th of May, 2019.

“The student was playing football with his colleagues when he suddenly slumped. He was subsequently rushed to the University Health Centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival. All measures to resuscitate him proved abortive.

“The management hereby commiserates with the parents, family, classmates, colleagues and the entire University Community over this irreparable loss. And may the good Lord grants us all the fortitude to bear the loss”, the statement read.