Nigerian Doctor Wins Brain Tumour Research Award In U S

AUnited States-based Nigerian Doctor, Dr Chibawanye Ene, has won the 2019 Ronald L. Bittner Award on Brain Tumour Research.

A statement from the Clinical Department, Applied Radiation Oncology U.S., said Ene received the award at the 2019 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting held from April 13 to April 17 in San Diego.

The-37-year-old, who is from Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, won the award with his research work on ‘Anti-PD-L1 Immunotherapy Enhances Radiation-induced Abscopal Response in Glioblastoma’.

The Tide reports that Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that helps immune system fight cancer.

The immune system, made up of white blood cells, organs and tissues of the lymph system, helps the body fight infections and other diseases.

The clinical department stated that immunotherapy is a type of biological therapy.

Also, glioblastoma, known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain. Initially, signs and symptoms of glioblastoma are non-specific.

They may include headaches, personality changes, nausea and symptoms similar to those of a stroke.

Immunotherapy for glioblastoma has been largely unsuccessful in part, because molecular heterogeneity drives selective elimination of only a subset of tumour cells.

According to the statement, it appears that therapeutic success in patients would require achieving an abscopal effect, where following focused radiation therapy, non-targeted tumour cells are attacked by the immune system.