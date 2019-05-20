President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Makkah had Iftar dinner (a fast-breaking meal), a daily ritual during the holy month of Ramadan, in the company of Governor AbdulazizYari of Zamfara State and the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari.
This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehuyesterday.
During the event, President Buhari expressed sadness over the loss of lives and destruction of property in the state following banditry attacks.
The President expressed determination to ensure that justice prevails and Nigerians find peace and prosperity wherever they lived.
The Emir of Maradun led prayers for the repose of victims of violent attacks in Zamfara State and all over Nigeria and for God to help the country achieve total peace and stability.
The President was accompanied to the event by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo (rtd), and some personal aides.
Buhari Observes Daily Ritual In Makkah
