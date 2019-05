Suspected Internet Scammers Set Attack Dog On EFCC Operatives

Detectives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office got a dose of ‘corruption fighting back’ when suspected internet criminals unleashed a dangerous, wild dog on them in order to resist arrest.

Upon receipt of intelligence reports and launch of preliminary investigations into their alleged illegal activities, officers of the commission stormed the suspects’ hideout at Agara area of Ibadan, Oyo State, at the early hours of Wednesday.

Instead of allowing them in, after proper introduction, one of the suspects instructed the guard to release the attack dog on the operatives. The trick, however, failed to work. It rather tasked the detectives to display their dexterity and professionalism.

They were able to dislodge the dangerous dog, carry out extensive search on the apartment and effect arrest of the suspects.

Again, out of desperation to conceal useful information that could help the commission in their investigation, one of the suspects smashed his android phone with the intention to destroy the gadget and deny access to the data therein.

The attempt equally failed as the operatives took possession of the broken phone, which is currently with the forensic unit, where analysis is being carried out to obtain data from it.