Stop Eating Imported Rice, It’s Poisonous – Customs Boss

The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has appealed to Nigerians to stop eating foreign rice because it is poisonous.

He said this yesterday in Abuja at a news conference organised by the ministry of finance.

Ali said the federal government had not issued licence for importation of rice and that any rice seen on the streets that was not produced in Nigeria was smuggled.

He said that the imported rice was poisonous because before coming into the country, it must have spent a minimum of five years in the silos.

“A chemical must have been added to sustain its freshness and that chemical is harmful.

“Also, it has been re-bagged with a new date given as the production and expiry dates, and that is what we consume here which causes diseases.

“So, I appeal to Nigerians to please patronise our own rice, it is available, more nutritious and if you do that you will assist Customs by making sure these people are put out of business.”