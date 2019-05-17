Special Eagles Nations Cup Opens Camp

Nigeria’s preparation for the Amputee Nations Cup will commence after the Muslim month of Ramadan according to assistant coach of the Special Eagles, Gbenga Dosumu.
The Eagles, who are looking to compete in what will be their second international tournament; following last year’s appearance at the World Cup, are yet to resume camp for the tournament scheduled to hold in Angola between August and September.
Speaking with Tidesoprts source, Dosumu explained that players will be selected from a National competition, tagged All States tournament.
“We’re going to start the preparation for the tournament after the Ramadan fast, so we will have a competition, the All States tournament. It will serve as trials for selection of players for the Nations Cup.”
