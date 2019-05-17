Police Arrest Four Suspected Boko Haram Members In Edo

The Edo State Police Command yesterday, said they had arrested four suspected members of Boko Haram who escaped into the state after perpetrating heinous crimes in neighbouring Kogi.

The commissioner of police in the state, Mohammed DanMallam, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin. DanMallam said that the suspects were nabbed following a tip-off about their hide-out in Afuze, Edo North senatorial district. He said on interrogation, one of the suspects confessed to having killed 40 of his victims, while another confessed to have escaped from Koton Karfi Prison in 2014, and also participated in armed robbery in Ekiti in 2013.

He, however, said that the suspects would be handed over to the Police in Kogi for further interrogation as their crimes were perpetrated in that state. DanMallam said since the inauguration of “Operation Puff Adder” in the state on May 2, the command had recorded some achievements in the fight against crime and criminality.

He explained that 34 suspects had been arrested in connection with armed robbery, and four others apprehended in connection with kidnapping. He added that 32 suspected cultists had been arrested since the operation began, and that 10 different arms and 215 ammunitions were recovered.

The police chief disclosed that nine victims were rescued from suspected kidnappers, while 11 vehicles were also recovered. He restated that the fight against crime was continuous and that the command was committed to reducing the cases in the state to the barest minimum.

DanMallam said it was untrue that any life was lost in the clash by cult groups in Benin last Monday.

According to him, nobody died during the cult clash around Murtala Mohammed Way, but there was an attempt by some cultists to cause trouble. He said they got credible information and the police team repelled them.