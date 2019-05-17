Last season’s Women Premier Basketball League breakthrough team MFM BC are almost at full strength to challenge for this term according to head coach, Aderemi Adewunmi.
MFM BC debuted in the league in 2018 and quickly became top contender for a championship following a string of great performances, which saw them reach the semifinals.
In a chat with Tidesports, Coach Aderemi expressed confidence in his side’s readiness, but insisted they may not operate at full burst.
MFM Not At Full Strength Yet – Coach Aderemi
