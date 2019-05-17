The Federal Government has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Veteran Nollywood Movie Producer, Eddie Ugboma. In a statement on Sunday by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Federal Government described the movie maker as a worthy pioneer of today’s burgeoning Nollywood Industry.
Mohammed said the fact that Chief Ugboma lived a purposeful life and left his foot print in the sands of time is a soothing consolation for all who knew him.
“In his lifetime, Chief Ugboma produced a member of avant-garde movies that blazed the trail and fired the imagination of those who would later become the top producers in today’s Nollywood.
“In away, the success of the industry is a tribute to him and his co-producer”, the minister said.
The minister expressed the Federal Gover-nment’s condolence to family and friends of the late film maker and prayed that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.
FG Expresses Shock Over Eddie Ugboma’s Death
