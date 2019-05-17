Asa Releases New Single, The Beginning After Five Years

Nigerian singer, song writer and recording artiste, Asa Elemide, also known as Asa, has released her first single, The Beginning after five years hiatus. She revealed on twitter that the single is the opening track of her forthcoming studio album.

The singer had earlier on her instagram handle revealed that the song’s release is a worthy come back that should satisfy fans after the five years music break they were subjected to. The song is a Lo-fi melodious post break up song that details the residual love still between the warring partners.

Asa’s music influences grew from her father’s music collection built up for his work as a cinematographer with records featuring America, Nigeria and African soul classic, such as Mavin Gaye, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Sunny Ade, Diana Ross and Mirian Makeba.

She has released several albums including ‘Asa’ which charted radios across Europe, Asia and Africa and went on to win the prestigious French Constantine award in 2008 where she was voted best fresh talent of 10 singers or group by a Jury of 19 music industry specialists in Paris.

Other albums released by Asa include Beautiful imperfection in collaboration with a French composer Nicolas Mollard, ‘Bed of Stone’ released in August 2014 and the singer went on a world tour from 2015 to 2017.