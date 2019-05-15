UI Hijab Crisis: Court Hears Preliminary Objection, June 25

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan yesterday fixed June 25 for the hearing of preliminary objection in a fundamental human right suit filed by Muslim parents of female students of University of Ibadan International School Ibadan over the school’s refusal to allow their children wear Hijab on their uniform.

Our correspondent reports that the preliminary objection was filed by Mr. Tunde Olutayo, one of the respondents in the matter.

Other respondents in the suit are the University of Ibadan, School Principal, MrsPhebean Olowe, the Chairman, Board of Governors, Prof. AbideenAderinto and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) and three others.

Olutayo, through his counsel, MrJideOwoyemi, also filed an application for extension of time to allow him to file his processes and urged the court to grant it.

In his response, Counsel for the applicants, Mr Hassan Fagimite, told the court that he was not opposed to the application for extension of time.

Fagimite, however, said that he was recently served with the application for extension of time and the preliminary objection and was yet to respond to it on point of law.

He told the court that he intends to respond to the processes of all the respondents at the same time.

Justice LaniranAkintola granted the application for extension of time and adjourned the hearing of the preliminary objection till June 25.

It would be recalled that ISI had banned female Muslim students in the school from wearing hijab on their school uniform and the female Muslim student protested the decision as a violation of their fundamental human rights.

Our reports that some Muslim parents instituted legal action against the institution on behalf of their children and they include: TaofeekYekinni, Idris Badiru, SikiruBabarinde, MuideenAkerele, Abdur-rahman Balogun and nine others.