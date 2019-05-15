Police Abandoned Me After I Was Almost Blinded On Duty -ASP

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Joshua, has appealed to Nigerians for financial help to restore his sight after the police abandoned him, following an attack on him and other officers in the line of duty.

Joshua, who made the plea in a YouTube video published yesterday, said he was ambushed three years ago after a distress call was made for police intervention.

He said, “On December 31, 2016, I received a distress call that there were some hoodlums attacking the Chivita’s warehouse and they needed police assistance. The controller asked me to move with my men immediately and I led my men to the place, unknown to us that they were lying in ambush.

“As soon as we got to that place, they attacked us there with acid which got me in my eye. Both my eyes were affected. The police and the company took me to the hospital, promising that they were going to get me the treatment I needed.

“They abandoned me in the hospital and I am about to lose my two eyes now. What they demanded for my operation is only N2.5m. To date, they have not agreed to do the operation for me and I’m about to lose my two eyes. I am appealing to all Nigerians to come to my aid.”

Joshua bemoaned his desertion by the police, adding that he was simply doing his job by trying to provide protection to seemingly vulnerable members of society.

He said, “In the line of duty, I never went to that place to commit any atrocity or to steal but to save lives and property. And in the course of it, I fell into this problem. The police that sent me there abandoned me; the company abandoned me.