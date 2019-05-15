National Dev: Wike Seeks Implementation Of National Institute’s Reports

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the country would have made greater progress in terms of development, if the Federal Government had been implementing the reports of the participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

Wike stated that the non-implementation of study reports of the institute would help governments at all levels to address key developmental challenges.

He spoke during a courtesy visit by participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 41 2019 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State, to the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The governor said: “What has happened to past reports of the National Institute? Gradually, this has become a national ritual.

“If people sit down, conduct researches and write reports based on the researches, what is the government doing with the reports? If we make use of the reports, probably, we may not be where we are today”.

Speaking further, Wike called on the Nigerian Army to restrict itself to their constitutional responsibilities of securing the country, instead of getting involved in election rigging.

“In those days when people hear about the Nigerian Army, they fear and view them with respect. Today, the fear is gone. Instead of improving security, they are only interested in politics.

“They leave their primary responsibility. You can see the level of insecurity in the country. There is no state that is free from insecurity”.