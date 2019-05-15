The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday charged the Federal Government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu from captivity of Boko Haram insurgents.
Fayose made the call while celebrating Miss Sharibu’s 16th birthday.
Sharibu was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on the night of February 19, 2018 alongside her schoolmates from Government Science College, Dapchi in Yobe State.
The abducted student has remained in custody of the insurgents for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.
However, Fayose said he joined the world and what he termed lovers of peace to call on Buhari’s government to ensure the release of Sharibu.
In a tweet, the former governor wrote: “As Leah Sharibu marks her birthday in captivity today, I join other Nigerians and lovers of peace in the world to urge the FG Govt to ensure her release. God will sustain her and her family members.”
Leah Sharibu: Fayose Charges Buhari On Release Of Dapchi Schoolgirl
