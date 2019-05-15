Group Sues For Peace, Tasks Firms On Consultation

A pressure group, Ubima Patriotic Youths, has urged sons and daughters of the area to maintain peaceful disposition and shun acts capable of affecting peace in the area.

President of the association, Mr Wisdom Igwe, gave the charge in a statement made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He also called on corporate organisations operating in the area to always consult relevant authorities in their Corporate Social Responsibility for harmonious relationship with the people.

The President particularly advised Allgrace Energy, Western Odds and all relevant authorities to disregard the rumoured election of Community Liaison Officer for access road contract.

Igwe clarified that forms for the election have not even been issued to various kindreds to nominate their candidates for the elections, stressing that since such had not been done, it would be wrong for anyone to lay claim to the CLO position.

He called on the body in charge of the election to ensure that the right thing was done to avoid throwing the Ubima Community in crisis, particularly now that the Rivers State Government is laying so much emphasis on sustainable peace in all parts of the state.

He called on prominent and well meaning individuals in the community to work towards the peaceful development of the area.