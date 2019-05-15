Court Remands Sexagenarian In Kirikiri Prisons For Defiling Nieces

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 64-year-old herbalist, Taiwo Ilesanmi, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling his two nieces.

Chief Magistrates P. E. Nwaka ordered that Ilesanmi should be kept behind bars, pending an advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Nwaka adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Ilesanmi, who resides at No. 2, Kulade St., Abesan in Ipaja, near Lagos, is facing charges of defilement and rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from 2013 to April 2019 at his residence.

John said the defendant had been sexually molesting his two nieces ages 10 and 14 years for six years.

“The complaints who stay with the defendant could not take it anymore, so the 14-year-old, reported the matter to one of their neighbours, who reported it to the police, “ he said.

John said that the girls told the police that the defendant molested them anytime his wife was not around and threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

“The defendant was arrested and brought to the court,” he added.

The Tide reports that the offences contravene Sections 137 and 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and provides life imprisonment for offenders.