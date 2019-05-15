300 Delta Indigenes Benefit From ITF’s Skills Acquisition Programme

A total of 300 Delta indigenes have benefited from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF)’s 2018 Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

The beneficiaries were trained for three months in event management and catering, aluminum fabrication as well as tiling and Plaster of Paris (POP) work.

The beneficiaries, 100 of whom were selected from each of the three senatorial district of the state, received starter packs to enable them to begin the businesses they were trained in.

ITF Director General, Joseph Ari, said at the closing ceremony in Asaba last Monday, that the 300 Delta indigenes were among the over 11,000 beneficiaries of the programme across the country.

Ari said NISDP was one of the ITF’s skills acquisition intervention programmes to facilitate the achievement of President Muhammad Buhari’s policy on job and wealth creation.

The Chief Executive was represented by Zonal Director, Curriculum and Research, ITF, Mr Zachariah Piwuna.

“This phase of the programme which was completed shortly before the 2019 elections trained over 11,000 Nigerians in various trades namely: welding and fabrication, aluminum, plumbing and pipe-fitting, tailoring, tiling, Plaster of Paris (POP) and photography.

“Over 300 indigenes of Delta State also benefited and were trained in various trades that were carefully selected based on their potential to directly impact the economy of the state and the country in general.

“Owing to our desire to fill the skills gaps identified by the ITF/UNIDO survey, our target this year is to vigorously work to equip Nigerians with lifelong skills in agriculture, construction, transport and services sectors,” he stated.

The director general said the survey identified the sectors to have great potentials for job creation.

The Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, stressed the need for the Nigerian youths to acquire skills, saying that the era of graduates waiting for white collar jobs was over.

Okowa, represented by Mr Onyisi Nkenchor of DeltaStep, said the state had various skills acquisition programmes which had trained thousands of youths who were now entrepreneurs across the state.

He advised the beneficiaries to be passionate about the traders and be focused in their entrepreneurship so as create wealth for themselves.

The governor reminded them that the starter packs given to them were acquired with tax-payers money and warned them against selling the packs.