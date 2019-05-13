Don’t Use Adhoc Staff In Future Elections -Nwosu

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to make use of ad hoc staff in future elections in the country.

Nwosu, who spoke to journalists in Owerri, the State capital, described university lecturers as threats to the country’s future electoral processes.

According to the politician, INEC ad-hoc workers compromised the 2019 general elections and thereby pitted the electoral umpire against the members of the public.

Nwosu, who is at the Elections Petitions Tribunal challenging the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha as the state’s governor-elect, said that one of the best ways to strengthen the electoral system was for the commission to permanently do away with auxiliary workers and recruit more people.

“I want to advise INEC to stop making use of ad hoc workers. These ad hoc workers were the ones who compromised the last elections. They can take bribe and compromise the system because they know that INEC can neither query nor sack them.

“The permanent staff know that they can be dismissed if found guilty of any wrongdoing. The ad hoc workers come with predetermined mindsets.

“This is not good. INEC should recruit enough people so that they can have the enough manpower to conduct and supervise the elections by themselves without involving external people,” he said.

Nwosu, who spoke on the rising insecurity in the country, advised Nigerians to assist the Federal Government and the security agencies to remedy the situation.

When asked if he would return to the All Progressives Congress, Nwosu said, “I can support President Muhammadu Buhari from any party. Despite being in Action Alliance, I am a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.”