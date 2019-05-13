Consultant Tasks LG Payroll Staff On Techniques, Management

As the two-day workshop on Salary Preparation Payroll Accounts Management organised by the Local Government Service Commission in conjunction with Frezimas Manpower Development Services ends in Port Harcourt, participants have been enjoined to acquaint themselves with the techniques of salary preparation and payroll accounts management to facilitate efficient and effective local government system.

The Managing Consultant of Frezimas Manpower Development Service, Chief G.O Thomas, who said this in his address at the opening ceremony held at NULGE Consulate Hall, Port Harcourt recently, said that this would minimise cases of fraud.

Chief Thomas noted that Government at all levels, spends much resources on the payment of workers salaries and wages, adding that lack of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency in salary preparation and payment had resulted to situation of over bloated wage bills, delay in payment, wrong salary placement, duplications, ghost workers syndrome among other forms of irregularities in salary administration.

Inefficiency and ineffectiveness is largely attributed to lack of knowledge, skill, competence of treasury staff, Accounts officers, staff and financial administration in the local government areas.

He opined that if salary preparation and payroll accounts management were efficient, Nigerian politics, economy, government service would excel, adding the need for participants to back to their various Local Government Areas with idea, techniques, knowledge, skill and vigour to justify the rationale of being nominated for the seminar.

Chief Thomas congratulated the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini and the members for their tireless efforts of training and retraining of the local government functionaries, adding that it would surely enhance the workforce to be more efficient and effective in the discharge of their statutory functions.

In his paper presentation, a fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountant, Jeremiah Ugwu, who spoke on the topic “Understanding the Nature of Public Sector Account Management and Control”, outlined the various terminologies of public sector account. He also identified the objectives of public sector accounting and use of public sector accounting information.

Ugwu further stated that the paper dealth on the nature, objectives and processes of public sector accounting as well as the various financial management and control procedures related to the local government situation.

Another presenter, Chief Emmanuel Ambakaderemo on the title, “Salaries and Wages Management in Local Government, stressed that payroll section is an engine room of Local Government system as it is also an essential ingredient of wages and salary management, adding that payroll officers should always be mindful of the implications of indulging in all sorts of financial malpractices, therefore must handle their jobs with caution.