Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have rescued unhurt 27 kidnap victims, including five Chinese nationals who were abducted on April 15 in Bobi, Niger State.
The five foreigners were successfully rescued on May 5 from the BirninGwari Forest, Kaduna State, following painstaking air and ground surveillance by the Police teams.
The Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed in a statement in Abuja yesterday that the 22 other kidnap victims were rescued in Zamfara State and other parts of the country.
It explained that two kidnappers died from injuries sustained during exchange of gunfire with the Police in the course of the rescue mission.
“In addition, between January 2019 and the first week of May, 2019, a total of 270 suspected kidnappers and 275 suspected armed robbers were arrested, while 105 assorted weapons, plus a large cache of ammunition, were recovered,” the Police stated.
Police Rescue Five Kidnapped Chinese Nationals, 22 Others
Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have rescued unhurt 27 kidnap victims, including five Chinese nationals who were abducted on April 15 in Bobi, Niger State.