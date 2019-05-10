Expert Advocates Complete Automation Of Standby Generator

An engineering expert, Engr. Nwachukwu Alloy Iloanwusi, has called for the complete automation of a standby generator.

Engr. Iloanwusi made this known during a paper presentation at the technical section of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt Branch monthly general meeting at the NSE Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

According to him, to automate a standby generator would close the gap between the time of public power failure and when the person in charge switches on the standby generator which normally causes harm in the case of life support or operation in the hospitals or intelligence meeting.

The expert stated that control of the operations of a standby generator during power outage is done by activating the prime mover at mains failure and further highlighted definition of concept on a standby generator.

He further said that “when there is a failure of public power supply, the loads are being transferred and returned to mains when power had been restored, thereby shutting down the generator as well as protecting the engine from shortage of lubricant or coolant and in that case pressure and temperature sensors are employed”.

On the load transfer circuit, the expert maintained that the change over circuit has two loads bearing contractors rated 800amp with a common output, but each serving as input for mains and standby generators respectively, recommending the 800amp to calculate load rating.

Engr. Iloanwusi noted that the control circuit has two segments of which one is controlled by mains and the other by standby, pointing out that the segment controlled by mains supplies three phase voltages and neutral to a neutral voltage monitor.

The engineer hinted that the essence of the delay is to ensure that the supply has stabilized while the essence of passing through the normal closed contact of generator contractor is to ensure that the generator contractor is de-energised.

On the engine protection circuit, Engr. Iloanwusi stated that it is made up of a circuit that would cut off the engine at the events of high temperature or low lubricant pressure, adding that it is incorporated into the stopping circuit.

He commended the good work of the present executives and the opportunity given to him during the technical session.