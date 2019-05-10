Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in a late- evening raid on Blue Chip Hotels, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
A statement from the agency says the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 30, were nabbed while relaxing in their hotel hideouts.
Their arrest followed surveillance and intelligence reports on their activities and a response to the resolve of the Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, to rid the nation of internet fraudsters.
Among the suspects are five young ladies and 10 young men.
They are Tamunotonye Tolofari; Isaac Michael; Kingdom Ekekwu; Daniel Uwalaka; Godswill Agwu; Innocent Daniel; and Prince Amaya.
Others include Tiemo Ipite; Nduah Gentle; Stella Gbarakoro; Christiana Cletus; Anita Jane; Best Noble, Nduah Precious and Emeka Chibuike Emeka.
Items recovered from them are laptops and phones.
The suspects have made useful statements to the commission, and would soon be charged to court.
EFCC Nabs 15 Internet Fraudsters In PH
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in a late- evening raid on Blue Chip Hotels, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.