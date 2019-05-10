EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker Over Alleged N4m Land Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office, yesterday arrested a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebayo Muhammed, over alleged offences bordering on obtaining N4 million under false pretence.

Muhammed, who is representing Malete/Ipuru Constituency in the State Assembly, was said to have sometime in 2015 sold some plots of land which did not belong to him, to a group of teachers and issued receipts to the buyers in the name of a non-existent company.

It was further alleged that he has resisted all attempts by his victims to recover their money.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He added: “The complainants, Mary Kolade, Ezekiel Babatunde, Felicia Adebiyi, Grace Awolola, Julius Omole and Abiodun Balogun alleged that the suspect sold plots of land to them, which he claimed to be the owner but they later discovered that the land belonged to the Federal Ministry of Land and Housing.

“After paying about N4million (Four Million Naira) to the lawmaker, we decided to carry out survey on the plots of land, so as to put our survey number in the Deed of Transfer between him and us but only to discover through the officials of the Kwara State Ministry of Land and Housing that the said plots of land belonged to the Federal Ministry of Land and Housing.

“Other people who also wanted to develop the plots of land he sold to them were equally barred from constructing anything on it.”

Orilade affirmed that Muhammed would soon be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.