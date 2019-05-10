Akwa United made a short trip to Omoku, where they face Go Round FC in a Matchday 18 fixture, and it was a good hunt for the Promise Keepers as they snatched a 1-0 win to extend their lead at the top of table in Group B.
With the scoreline still goalless, Aniefiok Gods-power was called upon to replace Mfon Udoh, the league’s top scorer.
That substitution would prove important as the towering forward headed home the winner in additional time, leaving the home team’s goalie and defenders in a heap inside the box.
The win guaranteed Akwa United will remain top of the league table in Group B and extend their lead to four; at least until the FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s game against Abia Warriors and it could be cut to one point.
Akwa United Gets Three Points In Omoku
