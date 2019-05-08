Three Reportedly Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attack

About three persons were allegedly killed last Monday in Gerti village in Kaninkon Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State by unknown gunmen.

A source who spoke to newsmen yesterday on condition of anonymity said the farmers were attacked and killed on their farmland in the early hours of Monday.

According to the source, a passerby who also was heading for his farm sighted the lifeless bodies of the victims and raised the alarm.

He said, “The attackers obviously will be suspected gunmen that have sworn that our people would not return to their farmlands this farming season.

“As I speak to you, we are yet to get any deployment of security agents as the entire community is still in a state of fear of the unknown.

“We feel so neglected and abandoned by the Local and State Governments.”

Efforts to get a reaction from the chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, Mr Peter Danjuma Averik proved abortive as he could not respond to calls put to his phone up till the time of filling this report.