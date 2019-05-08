Mile 3 Park Drivers Demand More Space

Commercial bus drivers plying Choba – Mile 3 route have solicited for the expansion of loading space at Nkpolu-Oroworukwo Mile 3 Motor park as the enforcement of the ban on illegal park in Port Harcourt continues.

The appeal was made by Ugwu Austin last Monday in a chart with our correspondent at the park.

Austin, who is a commercial bus driver pointed out that the existing space occupied by Choba Mile 3 line was not enough to accommodate buses plying the route.

He, however, admitted that the initiative would bring about sanity and orderliness in the transportation system as well as decongest the road traffic in the city.

He regretted that the Mile 3 Motor Park which he said was a gate way park to the city, was more than occupied by other commercial activities like markets, than the main purpose of loading and off-loading by commercial buses, for which it was built.

According to him, markets and other commercial activities have taken over the place leaving small space for commercial buses to occupy, adding that the situation was not in harmony with recent ban order on illegal Park that was sending buses back to the park.

He called on the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Hon. Victor Ihunwo, to address the issue of trading in the park so as to create more space for buses if the ban order must workout effectively.

Speaking to our correspondent, a trader Ijeoma Agwu, said that she came in to sell in the motor park through the officials of the park who aloted the space to her at a monetary consideration since street trading specially at Bishop Okoye Street had long been banned before now.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers who chose to be anonymous said that the union had no hand in allotting space to traders in the park, neither does the union collect revenue from the traders nor levies from any other source, rather than their primary responsibility of organising their members and sell their tickets to them only.

He said the spaces made available to their members were the only area they occupy and do their business, being law abiding citizens.