9th NASS Leadership: We’re Yet To Take Stance -PDP …Tasks Army, Security Agencies To Track Political Mercenaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said its leadership and elected federal legislators have not taken any official position on who to support for the positions of presiding officers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The party’s position was predicated on reports suggesting that its members-elect in the House of Representatives have settled for a particular aspirant as the new Speaker.

In a statement by its spokeman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said it was “still consulting with its members-elect and no official position has been taken on the issue, particularly as the positions of presiding officers are not exclusive preserve of the ruling party or any other party for that matter, but a constitutional right of every elected lawmaker in their respective chambers.”

The statement reads: “Moreover, the PDP has an array of elected lawmakers, in both chambers, who are eminently qualified and equally popular among their colleagues, across the divide, to hold office as presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly, in line with Section 50 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“What is important to Nigerians is the emergence of a purposeful leadership that will ensure accountability and good governance in the polity.

“The PDP as a party committed to the wellbeing of our nation, will remain focused in our determination to rescue our nation from incompetent system and therefore urges Nigerians to discountenance such reports suggesting that our lawmakers have settled for a particular aspirant for any presiding office in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has tasked the Army and other security agencies to track down political mercenaries and thugs allegedly smuggled into the country by the All Progressives Congress, APC, that aided the rigging of the 2019 general elections.

The party also urged the army and other security agencies to compel the APC to immediately disclose the identity and whereabouts of the mercenaries and their traffickers to enable them (security agencies) to urgently flush them out and shield the nation’s democracy from further security threats.

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said were it not for the role of the political thugs, the ruling party would not have secured the votes declared in its favour.

The statement read: “Nigerians can recall that the PDP had raised the alarm when the APC, seeing that it cannot win in a free, fair and credible election, compromised our territorial borders to bring in political mercenaries from other countries to participate in their campaign rallies, as well as assist them in perpetuating violence.

“Nigerians can also recall how APC agents unbridled violence on voters in Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Kogi, Taraba, Adamawa and other states of the federation to muscle votes for its candidates, particularly in the Presidential election; and how the APC leadership stood in staunch defence of the compromising of our territorial borders as well as the violence that characterized the elections.

“This was in addition to apprehensions of possible plots by the APC to use the thugs to cause confusion and derail our democratic process, should they fail to rig the elections.

“It is instructive to note that the APC had not been able to state the whereabouts of these thugs after the elections, a development that has raised fears that they had filtered deeper into our national territory and population, given the escalation of banditry and associated acts of violence in many of our states, including Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Kaduna, Katsina among others, since after the elections.

“The PDP, therefore, restates our demand for an investigation into the alleged link between the APC and the ugly security situation in our nation. This is particularly as the APC is now overweighed by public disapproval and opprobrium for rigging the election, and being faced with huge legitimacy challenges ahead, can resort to all manner of shenanigans just to divert public attention from its odious status.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding party, committed to the unity, stability, and sovereignty of our nation, as well as the deepening of our democratic process, stands with Nigerians in their refusal to be distracted by the APC in the determination to get justice for our nation at the tribunals.”