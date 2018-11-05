Why We Won’t Submit Buhari’s WASC To INEC -APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will not forward to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a copy of the attestation certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African School Certificate (WASC) presented to him last Friday by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) because it is no longer necessary to do so.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Lanre Isa-Onilu, said INEC had never expressed doubt about the claim made by President Buhari in the affidavit attached to his personal particulars submitted to the electoral body that his original WASC certificate was with the Military Board.

He said: “We don’t need to submit to INEC. INEC has never expressed reservations about the documents that President Muhammadu Buhari attached to his personal particulars. Now that WAEC has issued Mr President his certificate, any of the Doubting Thomases can approach the body (WAEC) for authentication or clarification.”