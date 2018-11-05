Why Abacha’s $321m Loot Was Released To Nigeria -CSOs

Some concerned civil Society Organisations(CSOs) have revealed why the loot of the late maximum ruler and former Nigerian head of State, General Sanni Abacha was released to Nigerian Government.

According to the Non-governmental Organisations, “It was the intention to lessen poverty and bridge the wide gap between the rich and poor that made the Swiss government to release the looted funds”

“Available statistics by the World Bank revealed that over 75 percent of Nigerians are extremely poor. Only 20 percent are of the middle class and five percent are super rich”.

They advised the Federal Government not not betray that trust, by diverting the fund to other projects, where it could be re-looted but to ensure strict compliance to the plan of empowering and lifting the poorest Nigerians out of poverty . The CSOs under the aegis of New Initiative for Social Development(NISD) and Africa Network for Economic and Environmental Justice(ANEEJ), counselled President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to be vigilant and protect the $321 million Abacha loot released by Swiss government from unscrupulous and corrupt politicians.

The CSOs stated further that President Muhammadu Buhari must honour the agreement reached with the Swiss Bank that all recovered loots will be deployed to finance the welfare of poor Nigerians.

At a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the NISD Executive Director , Mr. Abiodun Oyeleye, said the Civil Society organizations have entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the world and Swiss Banks and the FG to monitor how the Cash transfer programme to poor Nigerians in the Southwest States of Ekiti, Oyo and Osun is prosecuted .

Oyeleye revealed that in compliance with the agreement reached with the Swiss Government that the money will be used to cater for the poor, which he said facilitated the release of the looted funds that the three states were listed in the region to benefit in the first tranche of the scheme.