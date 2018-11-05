RSG To Construct New Convocation Arena For UNIPORT

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the state government would construct a befitting convocation arena for the University of Port Harcourt.

Speaking, last Saturday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the Main Organising Committee of the West African Universities Games (WAUG) visited him, Wike asked the university to present the design and cost implications of the arena to the state government for further action.

He also directed the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja to take steps to connect the Elechi Amadi Complex completed by his administration for the university to electricity.

While expressing surprise that the Faculty of Law and Faculty of Social Sciences buildings were yet to be completed, Wike said that his administration would continue to support the growth of University of Port Harcourt.

The governor expressed happiness that the West African Universities Games was holding in Port Harcourt; saying that the sports fiesta would further sell the state to the international community.

He said that Rivers State remains safe for national and international events, assuring that his administration would remain focused on the promotion of the state.

Wike assured that the state government would host all the athletes at the end of the sports fiesta on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Prof Ndowa Lale, had thanked the governor for assisting the university to host the games.

Lale said that the financial intervention of the Rivers State Government helped the University of Port Harcourt to escape heavy sanctions that would have been imposed on the institution if it had failed to host the sports fiesta.

The vice chancellor commended the Rivers State governor for several infrastructural interventions in the institution, and pleaded with him to approve the construction of a befitting convocation arena for the university.

The West African Universities Games are holding at the University of Port Harcourt between November 3 and November 10, 2018.