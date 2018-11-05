Rivers Fast Becoming Tourism Hub Of Nigeria – Chief Amachree

The father of tourism in Nigeria, Chief Mike Amachree has said that Rivers State is fast becoming a tourism hub in Nigeria due to large number of events attracted to the state by the Rivers State Government within the past three years.

Chief Amachree who said this during a courtesy call on him by delegations from the National Council for Arts and Culture led by its Director – General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe at the Brooklyn Tourism Centre in Port Harcourt, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the successful hosting of the National Festival of Arts and Culture in Rivers State.

The tourism mogul said that the just concluded NAFEST was attracted to the State by the Governor with a view to boosting the economy of the state.

He however challenged the Director-General not to relent in his effort to persuade those in positions of trust to provide the enabling environment for tourism to thrive in the country.

He described tourism as a private sector driven initiative, stressing that it behooves government at all levels to provide the necessary infrastructure and the enabling environment to advance the sector.

He also advised Otunba Runsewe to use his good offices to liaise with the Untied Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to enlist OWO Waterfalls in Kwara State and WASE Mountain in Plateau State among the wonders of the world, adding that these tourism sites have already been exhibited in his Museum of Africa History in Port Harcourt.

Earlier, Otunba Runsewe had intimated the Kalabri-born father of tourism in Nigeria of the significance of his visit which he said was long over-due.

Runsewe asserted that Chief Amachree had used his youthful age to set a pace in the tourism industry, urging all and sundry to emulate his shining examples.

The Director General assured that Chief Amachree’s doggedness at making the tourism sub-sector contribute to the economic advancement of the nation will not be left to die, promising that before long his recognition as father of tourism in Nigeria will be extended to the African continent and prayed God to grant him more years to enjoy the fruits of his labour. He further stated that he would publish a book on the history of culture and tourism in Nigeria in honour of Chief Mike Amachree.