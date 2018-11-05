NEMA Distributes Relief Items To Flood Victims In Rivers

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) last Saturday distributed five truckloads of relief materials to flood victims in the Internaally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Mbiama, Akinima, Akioniso and Ahoada in Rivers State.

The Tide reports that items distributed included bags of rice, beans, garri, salt and detergents as well as children and adult wears mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and assorted drugs.

Other items distributed were cartons of milo beverage, bouillon cubes seasoning, bathing soap, tinned tomatoes and milk as well as cans of red oil.

The head of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of NEMA in Bayelsa and Rivers Yakubu Suleiman, distributed the items to the victims in the four IDP camps.

Mr Suleiman said that the relief items would also be extended to victims accommodated by their friends and relations.

He said that the exercise was the third of the continuous distribution of relief materials to the flood victims in the IDP camp in the state.

He said that the agency had done a rapid post flood assessment to ensure that the victims’ means of livelihood would be restored after the flood.

“The vice president was here to commiserate with the victims.

“He gave the assurance that shores in the state would be protected, dams built and the rivers dredged so that the communities will be protected.

“We know that the communities’ boreholes and wells have been affected; we assure them that they will be reactivated.

“Those that lost their farm lands will be given attention through the rapid post flood assessment,’’ he said.

He called on governments of states affected by flood to buy and preserve food items such as garri from the farmers who now sold them cheap because of the effect of flood.