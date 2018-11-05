FG, ECWA Move To Effect Leah’s Release

Federal Government and Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) have embarked on complementary effort to ensure the release of remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, in Boko Haram captivity.

Vice President, ECWA Theological Seminary (ETS) and ECWA College, Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state, Rev John Aina, and Chairman, Governing Board, Dr Samson Opaluwah, disclosed in Igbaja at the 54th graduation ceremony of the institution.

Rev Aina said that “of recent ECWA as a body had a roundtable discussion with the representatives of the federal government and they explained how they have been negotiating with the Boko Haram members.

The Federal Government is not relenting on getting the girl released. We are encouraging, praying for the family and ECWA is impressing it on the Federal Government to ensure her release.”

Dr Opaluwah hailed the girl for holding fast to her faith even in the midst of threat to her life.

“We give glory to God for the life of Leah Sharibu. We have seen that she has stood for Christ. That is why that little girl could confront the guns of the tormentors and said she would not deny her faith.

“ECWA will not stop praying for her and we are praying also for her captors that like Apostle Paul they would become people that would propagate the gospel because of the sacrifice of this our little girl.