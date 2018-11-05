Commission To Partner NYSC On Alternate Dispute Resolution

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has called on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to partner with it towards encouraging Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) among Nigerians.

PCC Federal Commissioner in Anambra, Mr Samben Nwosu, made the call when he visited the NYSC leadership in Umunya, in Oyi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state yesterday. Nwosu said the NYSC had a deep reach across communities in the state, adding that a partnership with the scheme would help spread awareness on how people can channel their grievance and civil ways of seeking redress.

He called for establishment of PCC Community Development Service (CDS) Group to enable the commission train corps members on the dispensation of Administrative Justice.

According to him, I placed priority in the NYSC and that informed my interest in seeking a working relationship with you because corps members will be of immense value in creating awareness on the services of the commission.

“Our core mandate is to investigate complaints of aggrieved Nigerians in matters relating to administrative wrongs perpetrated by any Ministry, Department or Agency of Government or officials or persons resident in Nigeria or Nigerian citizens.

“I therefore request for creation of PCC CDS Group in NYSC to help in disseminating information on the activities of the Ombudsman institution across the state,” he said.