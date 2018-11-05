Coca-Cola, FG Launch Safe Birth Initiative With N4bn Equipment

Disturbed by the high rate of maternal mortality in Nigeria; Coca-Cola has launched Safe Birth Initiative with N4 billion medical equipment; in partnership with the Federal Government.

The medical equipment was launched and donated to the National Hospital, Abuja by Coca-Cola on Friday to help address the issue of maternal and newborn deaths.

Speaking at the event, the President, Coca-Cola West Africa, Mr Peter Njonjo, said the company is investing in maternal and neonatal health, because it cares that about 53,000 women die in the country every year while giving birth and more than 240,000 new babies die.

He said: “I imagine that the question on many people’s minds today would be, why is Coca-Cola investing in maternal and neonatal health?

“The answer is quite simple. It is because Coca-Cola cares. We care that about 53,000 women die in this country every year while undergoing the noblest and selfless act of bringing new lives to replenish our world. We care that more than 240,000 new babies die, while their families are still celebrating their arrival. We care that over 80 per cent of these tragedies are preventable, yet they occur every day around our communities.

“We know that these lives can be saved, if and only if each one of us as individuals, families, communities, organisations and government would refuse to accept these deaths as our country’s fate and do more to minimize the many factors that cause us this pain.”

e pointed out that Coca-Cola has chosen to join in the fight against maternal and newborn deaths so that our mothers and babies can come home alive from the maternities; adding, “like everything we do at Coca-Cola, we have been deliberate, strategic and collaborative in developing our approach.”

Mr Njonjo stated that the company worked with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals as well as with Medshare International, to develop the Safe Birth Initiative as a golden triangle platform.

He said: “We recognise that the many factors responsible for the very high maternal and newborn deaths will require different kinds and levels of interventions. We also recognize that no one platform or programme cannot possibly deal with all the factors. One such factor is the fact that knowledge, skills and commitment alone are not enough to save lives.

“Technology makes the difference in every aspect, from diagnosis to treatment, and has become increasingly vital in the neonatal area.