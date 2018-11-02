Wike Bans Hike In Tuition Fees

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that there will be no increment of fees in all the institutions owned by the state government.

Speaking during the flag-off of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) national secretariat at the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike said that no head of institution has the permission to increase fees.

He said: “I don’t interfere in the running of the State University. But when I heard that they were discussing the increment of fees, I had to intervene to immediately stop them.

“I don’t want any institution to announce the increment of fees. There should be no increment of fees at any level. I am stopping it because things are very difficult “.

The governor, however, regretted that people play politics with education in the state. He advised Rivers people to shun people who politicise education.

On the bursary to Rivers State students in tertiary institutions, Governor Wike announced that the State Government will pay bursary to students after conducting biometrics of eligible students.

The governor charged the leaders of NURSS to ensure the judicious use of the new national secretariat, saying that the new facility should not generate crisis amongst them.

Governor Wike thanked the university for making land available for the construction of the NURSS national secretariat.

He said that the project will be completed in three months time. He said that the State Government has paid fifty percent of the project fee.

In a project description, Special Adviser on Special Projects to the Rivers State Governor, Alabo George Kerley said that the new NURSS Secretariat covers 450 metres with a multi-purpose hall, offices and restaurant.

He said that the secretariat is designed to be a revenue earner for the students body. He thanked Governor Wike for constructing the secretariat when the immediate past Governor failed the students.

Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia said that by the construction of the new national secretariat, Governor Wike has proven to be students friendly.

He said that the university will stand by the Rivers State Governor beyond 2019.

Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu said this is the seventh major project of Governor Wike in the university.

President of National Union of Rivers State Students, Comrade Patrick Ogbuehi said that the new national secretariat will re-define the union and make it function effectively.

The students honoured Governor Wike as National Patron of NURSS. They assured him of their support for his re-election. He said that Governor Wike remains the best performing governor in Nigeria.

Performing the foundation laying, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara commended Governor Wike for his commitment to the development of the state.

There were goodwill messages from the President of the Students Union Government of the Rivers State University, Comrade Osima Gogo and the Director of Students Affairs, Prof Isaac Zeb-Obipi.