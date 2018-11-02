Renewed Clash Claims Two Lives In Ogoni

Two persons were reportedly killed during a fresh communal clash in Lewe community, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State when youths suspected to be from Bomu village attacked their neighbours.

Three houses and other property worth millions of Naira were also destroyed during the incident which occurred in the early hours of last Monday.

This is as the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) expressed worry over the fresh conflicts between the two villages and called for the intervention of the security agencies and the government to ensure lasting peace.

A source from Lewe community disclosed that attackers came from neighbouring Bomu and took them unawares, pointing out that apart from the two lives lost, some persons were also injured.

The source, who did not want his name in print told our reporter that the fresh attack came on the heels of a recent fight between the two villages several months ago.

The source said: “The one that happened last Monday is a fresh attack. We can recall that there was also a clash about three months ago. Gokana is one of the local government areas in Ogoniland and we are calling on government to intervene to forestall a repeat of the crisis.”

The recent clash between the warring communities, it was leant was related to land, even as another source, who identified himself as Godwin, stated that the dispute between the two villages which had been on for decades had defied every peace move.

When contacted, spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, saying that a team of policemen have been deployed to restore peace and arrest those responsible for the breach of peace.

“I can confirm the attack on Lewe community, where it was alleged that Bomu people launched an unwarranted attack on Lewe, leaving three houses burnt.

“However, the timely intervention of our men from Bomu Area Command, Kpor Division 56 PMF and JTF brought the situation under control and they immediately retracted.

“Our men are still there as efforts have been intensified to apprehend all the perpetrators and guard against any reprisal. So far, normalcy has been restored and people are going about their lawful activities,” Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said.

Reacting to the incident in a telephone chat with The Tide, President of MOSOP, Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara appeal to the warring communities to sheath their swords and embrace peace so that development can thrive in the area.

“MOSOP is calling on the security agencies and government to intervene in the current Lewe and Bomu conflict to ensure a lasting peace between the two communities. We also urge security agencies including the Nigerian Army to ensure fairness in the discharge of their duties to protect lives and property there,” he said.

By: Dennis Naku.