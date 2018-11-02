PDP Chieftain Lauds S’ South Govs Over Regional Peace

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Mr Emmanuel Ogidi has commended governors and other leaders in the oil-rich region for maintaining peace and stability in the zone.

Ogidi made the commendation in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said though only God gives absolute peace, the governors had consistently reached out to the grassroots.

“First, it is God that gives lasting peace but I must commend the governors in the region; they are always reaching out to the people, particularly the youth.

“They make information available to the people; they give regular updates on government activities and carry the people along; they do not threaten them or ignore them,” he said.

The party chieftain urged leaders at all levels in the country to carry followers along and to live by very good examples for peace to reign.

Speaking on the progress of the PDP, the chairman said that Nigerians now had very high sympathy for the party, adding that the party hoped to sustain it and win the 2019 elections.

“We assure Nigerians that this PDP will not only redeem its image but improve the lives of Nigerians by the grace of God,” he added.

The PDP stalwart also said that the party would ensure strict observation of the principles of democracy and the rule of law, respect for court orders and the sanctity of human life.

Speaking on the late PDP chieftain, Mr Tony Anenhi, Ogidi said that he learnt a lot form the late elder statesman whom he came to know closely in 2005.

He said that Anenhi had gone through betrayals and disappointments in his political career but that he remained resilient.

According to him, Anenih did not believe in violence and that he was always ready to share his experiences with younger politicians to guide them through their career.

Ogidi recalled that during the PDP leadership crisis, Anenih was one leader who stood out, calling the warring parties for several meetings at his residence to settle the disputes.

“His advice to me that I should always do what is right has kept me going in spite of all the challenges faced in politics.

“Even when he left active politics, though I was taken aback and wondering why he was leaving, but he always made himself available when we needed him.

“He always wanted me to keep in touch; he was that open and sociable irrespective of class. I will really miss him.